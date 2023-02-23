Manasi Naik the Marathi actress is full of life in this new season. She engages her fans with soothing songs and gorgeous looks in her posts. Today’s post sees Manasi in an ethnic look, a sleeveless salwar suit with black designs on the top. The orange contrast pant gives it a royal look.

Manasi is seen showing off her set of bangles as she dances via her hand gestures. Her poses and expressions are top-notch. She seems to be enjoying the new season and this song is simply apt for it.

She writes on social media,

Umeed se bhari Ek Nayi Subah 🌞

Main Apka Swagat Hain …🪴☕️

This song 🎧❤️

This season Look Beautiful HaqSe 😉

Manasi looks stunning in this video for sure!! Are you all in love with this post?

