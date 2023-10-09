Movies | Celebrities

Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt, renowned for their style and elegance, have perfected the craft of striking enchanting poses that beautifully accentuate their bridal attire

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 23:01:06
Mastering the art of bridal lehenga poses is a pursuit every bride-to-be dreams of, and who better to take inspiration from than the glamorous Bollywood divas themselves? Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt, renowned for their style and elegance, have perfected the craft of striking enchanting poses that beautifully accentuate their bridal attire. These leading ladies exemplify distinct styles, from Deepika’s timeless grace to Kiara’s modern charisma and Alia’s youthful allure. Join us on a journey to delve into the world of bridal lehenga poses, where these three celebrities exemplify the art and show us how to radiate confidence and beauty on our special day.

So how do you develop these poses?

Keep it candid!

While moving around during your wedding, engage in genuine conversations with your loved ones. Whether it’s a heartfelt chat with your parents, a sweet exchange with your bridesmaids, or a playful moment with your groom, these candid interactions make for fantastic photo opportunities. Be yourself, and let the photographer capture your authentic connections.

One of the most memorable photos are taken when you least expect it. Allow your photographer to take candid shots as you move around, laugh, and share intimate moments with your loved ones. These spontaneous images capture the genuine emotions and stories of your wedding day.

Just like how here Deepika Padukone gets clicked all smiles:

Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how 860030
Or just go for a solo stand! Take a moment for yourself to walk gracefully while your photographer captures your confident stride. Imagine the aisle of your wedding venue as your own personal runway, and exude the confidence of a queen. It’s a powerful pose that symbolizes your journey towards a new chapter in life.

For this Kiara Advani could be your ideal inspiration:

Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how 860028

Or keep it simple and straight-to the camera smile. Think about the love and excitement you feel on your wedding day, and let those emotions shine through your smile. Whether you’re a blushing bride or a dashing groom, this pose captures the essence of the moment – the pure, unadulterated happiness of saying “I do.”

A straight-to-camera smile is a powerful and heartwarming way to connect with those who will cherish your wedding photos for years to come. It’s a glimpse into your souls, a reflection of your love story, and a testament to the joy that surrounds you on this extraordinary day.

Alia Bhatt to your rescue:

Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how 860029

