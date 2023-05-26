Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life

Disha Patani shares candid picture with Kunal Khemu, wishing him on his 40th birthday. Scroll down beneath to check on the picture that Disha shared on her Instagram stories

The camaraderie between Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu is undeniable, and the duo continues to give us major friendship goals. In a heartwarming gesture, Disha took to social media to share an adorable picture with her “Malang” co-star on the occasion of Kunal Khemu’s 40th birthday. The picture captured the essence of their bond, radiating warmth and affection. Alongside the picture, Disha penned a heartfelt message, referring to Kunal as the “nicest fellow.” Her sweet words echoed the sentiment shared by many who have had the pleasure of working with Kunal, highlighting his amiable nature and genuine personality.

Disha’s candid picture with Kunal Khemu

In the picture we can see the two going all smiles and candid together. Disha can be seen in her stylish deep neck red ensemble teamed with wavy hair and minimal makeup. While Kunal in his white casual t-shirt and messy hairdo, poses with a pout and a victory sign.

Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, “Happiest b’day nicest fellow gemini lots of love”

Here take a look-

As fans poured in their wishes for the actor, Disha’s post served as a beautiful tribute to their friendship and a delightful reminder of the cherished memories they created on the sets of “Malang.” Here’s to many more years of laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments between Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu!