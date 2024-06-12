Men’s Fashion: Kartik Aaryan Or Rohit Saraf – Who Is Giving Tough Competition In White And Blue Striped Shirt?

Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Saraf are handsome Bollywood hunks. The young actors are major crushes of girls in the town. Both of them are known for their dashing personality and sophisticated style. We have often seen them rocking trendy and classic styles, and recently, they graced their look in white and blue striped shirts. Let’s take a look at who did it better.

Kartik Aaryan’s White And Blue Striped Shirt Look

Keeping it simple, the dapper Kartik rocks his look in a thick striped shirt in white and blue, leaving the upper buttons open to give him funky vibes. He pairs his look with navy blue denim, while the classy black shoes and black sunglasses add sophistication.

Rohit Saraf’s White And Blue Striped Shirt Look

Rocking his baggy look, Rohit wore a fine white and blue striped shirt on chic black pants. With his free-spirited energy, he kept his look cool, pairing it with black shoes and a messy hairstyle.

Comparing Kartik and Rohit, it is difficult to take any one name as both looked dashing with their respective styles.

Kartik Aaryan will entertain the audience with his upcoming biographical film Chandu Champion, which will be released on 14 June 2024. Rohit Saraf will mark his debut as the main lead in films with Ishq Vishk Rebound, which will be released on 21 June 2024.