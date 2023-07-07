ADVERTISEMENT
Mimi Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Maroon Co-ord Set(New Pics Alert)

Mimi Chakraborty is a renowned actress in Bengali entertainment. In her latest share, the diva is flaunting her style in a maroon co-ord set. Check out the newest pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jul,2023 20:00:27
Bengali diva Mimi Chakraborty is a talented and passionate actress in the industry. With her acting prowess, she has ruled over millions of hearts. Besides being a known name in the town, she has a unique taste and eye for fashion. Whether ethnic or western, the diva knows to carry every style in her way. Yet again, her new glam is irresistibly attractive. Let’s check it out.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Newest Look In Co-ord Set

The beautiful Bengali actress took to her Instagram and shared the newest pictures in an unseen avatar. In the below pictures, she wore a maroon tank top paired with a matching bodycon skirt. The outcome defined her toned figure and midriff in different poses.

In contrast, she accessorized her appearance with a gold choker. Her winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luscious lips, and open, messy hairstyle added to her mesmerizing look.

Throughout the pictures, she looked gorgeous in her simple yet attractive style. In the first picture, she posed looking into the camera and raised her chin high, which defined her sultry looks. In the next picture, she tried to secure her hair and posed with one hand on her head. She captioned her post with a couple of brown hearts.

Mimi Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Maroon Co-ord Set(New Pics Alert) 831534

Mimi Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Maroon Co-ord Set(New Pics Alert) 831535

The Bengali beauty knows how to captivate her fans through her stunning looks.

Undoubtedly you liked Mimi Chakraborty’s newest dump. Share your thoughts in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

