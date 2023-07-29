Mimi Chakraborty glams up in glitter gold saree, see pics

The glamorous Mimi Chakraborty never fails to make a stunning statement with her fashion choices, and this time she has left everyone awestruck in a sheer see-through golden saree. The diva knows how to strike the perfect balance between elegance and allure. Teaming the saree with a sleeveless black velvet blouse featuring a daring plunging neckline, she confidently embraces the bold and beautiful vibe.

To add an extra touch of sparkle and sophistication, Mimi adorned herself with a sheer diamond neckpiece that perfectly complemented the golden ensemble. The diva’s choice of accessories elevated the look to new heights of glamor, making her stand out like a shining star.

Not one to forget the details, Mimi completed her mesmerizing appearance with a long wavy ponytail, giving her an enchanting and ethereal aura. Her choice of dewy soft makeup added a touch of freshness and radiance, enhancing her natural beauty and bringing out her inner glow.

Mimi Chakraborty’s sheer golden saree look is nothing short of a fashion masterpiece. Her fashion-forward approach combined with her inherent charm and confidence makes her an ultimate fashion icon to watch out for. She knows how to own every look she sports and effortlessly creates a style statement that leaves everyone speechless.

Whether it’s rocking a casual look or sizzling on the red carpet, Mimi knows how to keep her glam on point and turn heads wherever she goes. With her fearless fashion choices and charisma, Mimi Chakraborty continues to set trends and inspire fashion enthusiasts to experiment and embrace their unique style.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.