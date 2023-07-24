ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics

Teaming up her stunning saree, Mimi opted for a show-stopping pink blouse, intricately embellished to perfection. The delicate detailing on the blouse complemented the saree's charm, creating a fashion statement that left us in awe.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 22:05:54
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837014

Mimi Chakraborty set the fashion bar soaring as she graced the spotlight in a scintillating turquoise blue silk saree. The diva effortlessly stole hearts with her mesmerizing ensemble that featured exquisite white patchwork, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. But wait, the real showstopper was yet to come!

Decoding Mimi’s look

Teaming up her stunning saree, Mimi opted for a show-stopping pink blouse, intricately embellished to perfection. The delicate detailing on the blouse complemented the saree’s charm, creating a fashion statement that left us in awe.

But that’s not all – the style queen made sure to accessorize with flair! She donned stylish golden sheer jewelry that added a touch of glamour to her attire. Every move she made was like a dance of elegance and sophistication, leaving everyone around enchanted.

Mimi’s makeup game was on point, with bold smokey eyes that seemed to cast a spell on anyone who looked her way. Her nude pink lips added a subtle yet enchanting allure to her overall beauty. And can we talk about that sleek hairbun? It was the perfect crown to her resplendent appearance, elevating her style to a whole new level.

Check out-

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837010

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837011

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837012

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837013

In a sea of fashionistas, Mimi Chakraborty stood out as a blazing star, redefining what it means to look effortlessly gorgeous. Her turquoise blue silk saree was a delightful choice, celebrating the beauty of traditional attire while embracing modern flair. As the cameras flashed, she shone like a beacon of style, leaving fashion enthusiasts and admirers in awe of her stunning ensemble.

Mimi’s fashion choices continue to be a delightful treat, and this time was no different. With her impeccable taste and eye for detail, she has once again proved herself as a true fashion icon, leaving us eagerly waiting for her next sartorial masterpiece. Bravo, Mimi! You’ve set the fashion world ablaze!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
A dash of turquoise and glitter is what Mimi Chakraborty calls for a traditional drape 834525
A dash of turquoise and glitter is what Mimi Chakraborty calls for a traditional drape
Mimi Chakraborty Counting 'Memories' Not 'Calories' 834358
Mimi Chakraborty Counting ‘Memories’ Not ‘Calories’
Mimi Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Maroon Co-ord Set(New Pics Alert) 831536
Mimi Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Maroon Co-ord Set(New Pics Alert)
Mimi Chakraborty's Moody Vibe Is Magical 821072
Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Vibe Is Magical
Mimi Chakraborty Is Mentally In Another World, Watch 819311
Mimi Chakraborty Is Mentally In Another World, Watch
Mimi Chakraborty Goes Gorgeous In Vacation Pictures 817663
Mimi Chakraborty Goes Gorgeous In Vacation Pictures
Latest Stories
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' Creates New Record 837007
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ Creates New Record
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143
Kajal Aggarwal Channels ‘Inner Queen’ In Embellished Couture
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836988
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene! 837150
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene!
Read Latest News