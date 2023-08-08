Mimi Chakraborty Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Saree; See Here

Mimi Chakraborty, the stunning diva, is one of the renowned faces in the Bengali entertainment business. Besides her acting prowess, she has an impeccable fashion taste, making her an inspiration for many. She loves to slay in her ethnicity, and today the diva is embracing her gorgeousness in a black saree.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Drop Dead Gorgeous Look

In the video, Mimi wore a beautiful plain black saree paired with a matching blouse. The black color suits her fierce and alluring looks. But wait, there is more! She accessorized her gorgeousness with oxidized earrings, necklaces, and bangles. She makes it mesmerizing with the black bindi on her forehead.

Mimi Chakraborty rounds up her mesmerizing look with her sleek straight-open hairstyle. The smokey eye makeup and rosy cheeks add to her charismatic style. In the video, the diva can be seen embracing the Bengali song in remembrance of poet Guru.

Who says a saree is off-trend? The ethnic drape can never be out of the trend; it has always made way to people’s choices through different styles, patterns, and fabrics.

Mimi Chakraborty is known for her performance in the entertainment business. Her acting skills and on-screen shots have earned her massive fame. With the help of her hard work, she carved her niche in the business.

