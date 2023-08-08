ADVERTISEMENT
Mimi Chakraborty Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Saree; See Here

Mimi Chakraborty is a famous actress in Bengali entertainment. Recently the diva donned a gorgeous black saree and shared the glimpse on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 21:00:15
Mimi Chakraborty Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Saree; See Here

Mimi Chakraborty, the stunning diva, is one of the renowned faces in the Bengali entertainment business. Besides her acting prowess, she has an impeccable fashion taste, making her an inspiration for many. She loves to slay in her ethnicity, and today the diva is embracing her gorgeousness in a black saree.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Drop Dead Gorgeous Look

In the video, Mimi wore a beautiful plain black saree paired with a matching blouse. The black color suits her fierce and alluring looks. But wait, there is more! She accessorized her gorgeousness with oxidized earrings, necklaces, and bangles. She makes it mesmerizing with the black bindi on her forehead.

Mimi Chakraborty rounds up her mesmerizing look with her sleek straight-open hairstyle. The smokey eye makeup and rosy cheeks add to her charismatic style. In the video, the diva can be seen embracing the Bengali song in remembrance of poet Guru.

Who says a saree is off-trend? The ethnic drape can never be out of the trend; it has always made way to people’s choices through different styles, patterns, and fabrics.

Mimi Chakraborty is known for her performance in the entertainment business. Her acting skills and on-screen shots have earned her massive fame. With the help of her hard work, she carved her niche in the business.

What’s your take on this? Please drop your views in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News