Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine'

The talented and gorgeous Mimi Chakraborty never fails to make stunning statements with her fashion flair, and this time she has left her fans awestruck in a beautiful plain white dreamy saree. The actress knows to strike a balance between elegance and allure. She teamed up the saree with strappy sleeves white blouse featuring a darling plunging neckline; Mimi embraced her ethnicity in the bold and divine look.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Makeup And Style

The Bengali beauty wore the beautiful six-yard drape by Roy Abhisek. She adds a pinch of sparkle with silver oxidized earrings. She rounded up her dreamy avatar with makeup by Sourab Mitra, rosy blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, and pink rosy. While her wavy open hairstyle by Sima Ghosh completes, be divine-ness.

In the white divine saree, Mimi Chakraborty embraced her love for sarees in the alluring avatar. While her dreamy pictures, clicked by Sayan Dey, is the work of an artist. Throughout the series of photos, the diva looked nothing less than an angel in the white saree. Her beautiful smile caught our attention, and we couldn’t stop gushing over her saree saga.

Mimi Chakraborty undoubtedly mesmerized us with her divine-ness in the dreamy white saree in the most simple and alluring way.

