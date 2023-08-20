ADVERTISEMENT
Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine'

Mimi Chakraborty is a stunning diva in the Bengali entertainment world. Her style in every ensemble has always captivated her fans. Check her divine and dreamy look in the latest pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 21:30:32
Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844369

The talented and gorgeous Mimi Chakraborty never fails to make stunning statements with her fashion flair, and this time she has left her fans awestruck in a beautiful plain white dreamy saree. The actress knows to strike a balance between elegance and allure. She teamed up the saree with strappy sleeves white blouse featuring a darling plunging neckline; Mimi embraced her ethnicity in the bold and divine look.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Makeup And Style

The Bengali beauty wore the beautiful six-yard drape by Roy Abhisek. She adds a pinch of sparkle with silver oxidized earrings. She rounded up her dreamy avatar with makeup by Sourab Mitra, rosy blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, and pink rosy. While her wavy open hairstyle by Sima Ghosh completes, be divine-ness.

In the white divine saree, Mimi Chakraborty embraced her love for sarees in the alluring avatar. While her dreamy pictures, clicked by Sayan Dey, is the work of an artist. Throughout the series of photos, the diva looked nothing less than an angel in the white saree. Her beautiful smile caught our attention, and we couldn’t stop gushing over her saree saga.

Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844365

Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844366

Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844367

Mimi Chakraborty's Saree Saga Is All 'Dreamy' And 'Divine' 844368

Mimi Chakraborty undoubtedly mesmerized us with her divine-ness in the dreamy white saree in the most simple and alluring way.

Did you like Mimi Chakraborty’s divine and dreamy avatar in a white saree? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

