Their compatibility has set objectives for married couples, and their candid confessions about their personal lives have made them one of Bollywood’s most adored real-life couples. Following their unforgettable first public appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, where they were too into each other, the cutest pair joined the couch again on the second season of Neha Dhupia’s chat program Fashion BFFs.

Mira stayed true to herself, just as she did in her first broadcast appearance, and it never seemed like she wasn’t a member of the business. Mira did it all, from sharing intimate bedroom details to leaking secrets about her celebrity spouse Shahid, while engaging in a tittle-tattle with the host Neha.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are often in the news. They recently posted some lovely photos of them holding hands during Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. They are well-known for their affection for one another as well as their honest moments. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have a very close relationship with their children. Misha, their oldest daughter, is a great beauty.

She was always a daddy’s girl and a darling doll for her mother. The pair have shared heartwarming photos of themselves with Misha. See some candid photos of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with their lovely daughter Misha.