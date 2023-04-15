Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a constant attraction to the headlines. The duo is making a lot of buzz with their cosy moment in London together. However, you might wonder if the couple is off for vacation. Well, that’s not the case; amidst the busy schedule, the duo took time to spend with each other and enjoy togetherness.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying in London. The desi girl is busy promoting her upcoming series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show was released yesterday in London. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is in London for his concerts with the boy band The Jonas Brothers.

Amidst the work business, the couple spent time with each other, and Priyanka Chopra shared a cosy mirror selfie on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra was lying on the sofa while Nick Jonas gave a dashing look into the mirror and she captioned it, “After he sells out a Royal Albert hall…” Priyanka Chopra wrote this for his husband, Nick Jonas, who, in the photo, was giving a bossy look.

What is Royal Albert Hall

Royal Albert Hall is London’s most iconic venue. Originally it was called Central Hall. It was built to fulfil Prince Albert’s vision with the motivation to understand and appreciate Arts and Science.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’s Marriage

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. The duo got married in both Hindu and Catholic ceremonies. And after four years of marriage, they were blessed with a baby girl Malti Marie in 2022.

