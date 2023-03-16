Shruti Haasan is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, Shruti Haasan has received tremendous amount of love and affection from the fans and well, no wonder, netizens can’t stop showingnher unconditional love and affection all the time. Although she didn’t get the desired kind of success that she would have ideally hoped for in B-Town, she’s managed to be a sensational personality in the South regional entertainment industry for all the good reasons. Be it because of her dance skills or her sensational appearances in movies, she’s successfully managed to create her own unique niche and well, that would certainly be making all his fans immensely happy.

While more often than not, we always find Shruti Haasan in the news and limelight for all the good reasons, there was this one occasion when she apparently lost her calm and cool and well, for a good enough reason. For quite some time, there was misinformation and rumours being spread about her health. Well, no one would really like to deal with that and hence just like any other individual, Shruti too like a boss babe gave it back to trolls. She had written on her Instagram story in January 2023 saying,

“Ok. So here’s the thing. Misinformation like this and the over-dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health. Guess what? It doesn’t work. I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a VIRAL FEVER. So nice try. Get over yourselves and while you’re at it please talk to a therapist. No really. Please do.”

