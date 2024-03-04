Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Looks Elegant In Golden Lahenga, See Royal Pics

Deepika Padukone is the OG Style Icon in Bollywood. She is a trendsetter in the world of fashion, epitomising elegance with every look. Whether gracing the red carpet in a bodycon gown or donning a floral dress for casual outings, her fashion choices exude sophistication and grace. The actress effortlessly blends classic and contemporary, making a statement with every ensemble. In her latest appearance, the mom-to-be embraced her look in an elegant lehenga.

In the latest photographs, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore a golden lehenga, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. The outfit has a shiny golden blouse with a backless pattern and high neck detail, creating a sophisticated appearance. She paired her look with a black and golden skirt with intricate work showcasing incredible craftsmanship. The plain golden silk dupatta completes her overall appearance, making her look nothing short of a royal queen.

Adding an extra dose of glamour, Deepika opts for a huge motif jhumka and a choker necklace. The sleek mid-part hairstyles in neat, low ponytail braids create a stunning appearance. With her smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks and dewy base, the Pathaan actress screams attention. The nude lips complement her royal vibe, and we can’t get over Deepika’s irresistible charm in her every pose. She looks super elegant in the stunning outfit.

Did you like Deepika Padukone's elegant look in lehenga?