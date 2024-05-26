Moms-to-be Deepika Padukone And Amala Paul In Yellow Maxi Dress- Who’s Slay Maternity Fashion?

Pregnancy for a woman is a wonderful journey to physical and emotional changes, requiring special care and attention of both mother and baby. One of the best ways to embrace the beauty of pregnancy is lightweight and gorgeous outfits, just like how moms-to-be Deepika Padukone and Amala Paul, in their latest pictures, wear vibrant yellow maxi dresses. Let’s take a look at who slayed their pregnancy fashion.

Deepika Padukone’s Yellow Maxi Dress Pregnancy Glow

Recently, Deepika caught attention with her sunshine appearance in a yellow dress. The actress wore a maxi dress featuring a butterfly neckline, strappy sleeves, and a fitting bodice followed by a long, flowy bottom, creating a comfortable vibe. At the same time, the ruched pattern adds an extra dose of sophistication. The actress hides her huge baby bump with her loose ensemble, but one can spot her pregnancy glow clearly. While she looked cute, flaunting her baby bump in a refreshing avatar. Her simple bun hairstyle and bow pearl stud earrings rounded her appearance.

Amala Paul’s Yellow Maxi Dress Pregnancy Glow

South actress Amala is also enjoying her pregnancy journey. To make it more fun-filled, she graced her look in a vibrant yellow maxi dress, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. The simple maxi dress features ruffle sleeves and a flowy pattern from the neckline. The small ruffle details add an extra dose of sophistication. With her minimalistic makeup and golden choker, the actress looks super cool and refreshing, flaunting her pregnancy glow.

It is difficult to take anyone’s name when comparing both. Both gowns are somewhat similar, with minor differences. In addition, Deepika and Amala slayed pregnancy fashion in a simple look.