ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics

Monalisa is a heartthrob in the Bhojpuri industry. The diva in her latest dump is winning hearts with their chemistry in the latest pictures. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 21:00:22
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh are among the most adored couples in the Bhojpuri cinema. The duo has won hearts with their togetherness time and again. The duo are stealing hearts with their chemistry in the latest Instagram dump. Let’s check it out below

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh’s Chemistry

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared pictures with her husband. The duo is seen performing Pooja throughout the photos. And they looked adorable together.

Monalisa wore a red and yellow silk saree with gold work and a matching blouse. She styled her look with an open hairstyle, gold accessories, and no makeup look round her appearance.

In contrast, Vikrant Singh donned a red kurta paired with black pants and a yellow dupatta. The duo performed Pooja together. The way they joined hands and took blessings from god shows their togetherness. Also, they did shiv abhishek together.

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824006

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824007

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824008

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824009

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824010

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh build their bond in the Bigg Boss house. And they fell in love and decided to stay together forever. The duo got married inside the show. Ever since, the duo has been treating their fans with their adorable, beautiful, and romantic pictures on their profiles. The couple has worked together in several films in the Bhojpuri industry.

What’s your reaction to his? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Monalisa’s Friday Mood Is Refreshing; Check Out
Monalisa’s Friday Mood Is Refreshing; Check Out
Latest Stories
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Read Latest News