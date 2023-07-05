Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh are among the most adored couples in the Bhojpuri cinema. The duo has won hearts with their togetherness time and again. The duo are stealing hearts with their chemistry in the latest Instagram dump. Let’s check it out below

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh’s Chemistry

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared pictures with her husband. The duo is seen performing Pooja throughout the photos. And they looked adorable together.

Monalisa wore a red and yellow silk saree with gold work and a matching blouse. She styled her look with an open hairstyle, gold accessories, and no makeup look round her appearance.

In contrast, Vikrant Singh donned a red kurta paired with black pants and a yellow dupatta. The duo performed Pooja together. The way they joined hands and took blessings from god shows their togetherness. Also, they did shiv abhishek together.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh build their bond in the Bigg Boss house. And they fell in love and decided to stay together forever. The duo got married inside the show. Ever since, the duo has been treating their fans with their adorable, beautiful, and romantic pictures on their profiles. The couple has worked together in several films in the Bhojpuri industry.

