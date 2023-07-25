Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini

The sensational Monalisa is a heartthrob of Bhojpuri cinema. Today the actress is treating her fans with her new avatar in monokini. She has a unique taste in fashion which is all about glamour and glow. Her style has left her fans in awe. After her sensual glam in her saree, the diva set the temperature soaring in monokini.

Monalisa’s Fresh Morning Vibe

The Bhojpuri beauty took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her fresh morning vibe. She wore a purple and white printed long bralette top paired with bottoms. She kept it simple with her high ponytail hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and a pair of comfy flip-flops. She posed in the photos flaunting her glamour.

Monalisa begins her day with some fresh morning near the poolside. She enjoyed sun bath posing in the picture. The actress lives in a lavish lifestyle. And she makes sure to enjoy her time vacationing after busy shooting schedules. The actress captioned her post, “Every Morning Is a New Beginning… A Fresh Chance To Start Again.”

Monalisa is a travel enthusiast. She never leaves a chance to enjoy her time vacationing at beautiful and lavish places. While her pictures from the vacation make one plan their trip.

Did you enjoy Monalisa’s fresh morning vibe? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.