Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics

Monalisa is a heartthrob of the Bhojpuri cinema. Her journey to stardom is inspiring and amazing. She initially worked in Bhojpuri entertainment, and later she rose to fame in no time with her participation in Bigg Boss, Television’s most controversial show. Other than that, her style has always captivated her fans. The actress met her old friend Pawna Singh after ages. Let’s check out.

The Nazar actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself and her old friend Pawan Singh. The actress, in her caption, says that the duo will work together once again. “Working Together After Years (With joins hands emoji).”

The actress posed on the sofa wearing a bold red saree with sequins paired with a contrasting golden blouse. Her smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, bold red lips, bindi, and her open hairstyle rounded her appearance. At the same time, Pawan Singh donned a satin maroon shirt paired with grey pants and a creamy tie with black shoes.

The duo looked cool together, posing for pictures on the sofa. Monalisa reunited with her old friend and co-star. And it seems she had fun with the actor. The duo looked happy and excited about their new project together. It’s going to be something interesting this time.

