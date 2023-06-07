Monalisa Dedicates Picture For The Special Person; Find Who?

Monalisa is Bhojpuri cinema’s one of the highest paid actress. She has ruled the entertainment world with her onscreen performances and act. She carved her niche in the industry. Other than her acting and dancing, the audience look up to her for statement fashion that grabs attention. The diva mesmerizes her fans in the latest photo dump with her new casual sensual glam. Let’s check out.

In the shared pictures, Monalisa turned tempting in a casual outfit. She donned a baby pink ruched lace crop top paired suitably with a white skirt. She ditched accessories and styled her appearance with makeup.

The actress looked like a baby doll with her beautiful pink eye shadow and bold eyeliner, and rosy blushed cheeks with pink lips and an open hairstyle. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her gorgeousness. Her sultry poses undoubtedly made us go drooling over her looks.

She captioned her post, “People Pleasing Hides The Real You 🎀….

#goodmorning #world

P.S: the last pic is totally dedicated to the glasses of @sumitsenapati5558, which he loves to wear under any circumstances.”

Work Front

The actress is currently working on the show Bekaboo. She has also worked in another show, Nazar and Nazar Part 2. At the same time, she rose to fame after participating in the most controversial show, Bigg Boss, in its 10th season.

