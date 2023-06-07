ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Dedicates Picture For The Special Person; Find Who?

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa in the latest Instagram pictures is looking tempting in a casual look in a pink top and skirt. Check out the pictures of the diva in mesmerizing look in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jun,2023 19:13:54
Monalisa is Bhojpuri cinema’s one of the highest paid actress. She has ruled the entertainment world with her onscreen performances and act. She carved her niche in the industry. Other than her acting and dancing, the audience look up to her for statement fashion that grabs attention. The diva mesmerizes her fans in the latest photo dump with her new casual sensual glam. Let’s check out.

In the shared pictures, Monalisa turned tempting in a casual outfit. She donned a baby pink ruched lace crop top paired suitably with a white skirt. She ditched accessories and styled her appearance with makeup.

The actress looked like a baby doll with her beautiful pink eye shadow and bold eyeliner, and rosy blushed cheeks with pink lips and an open hairstyle. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her gorgeousness. Her sultry poses undoubtedly made us go drooling over her looks.

She captioned her post, “People Pleasing Hides The Real You 🎀….
#goodmorning #world
P.S: the last pic is totally dedicated to the glasses of @sumitsenapati5558, which he loves to wear under any circumstances.”

Work Front

The actress is currently working on the show Bekaboo. She has also worked in another show, Nazar and Nazar Part 2. At the same time, she rose to fame after participating in the most controversial show, Bigg Boss, in its 10th season.

Did you get impressed by Monalisa’s casual style? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

