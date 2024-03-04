Monalisa Enjoys ‘Holi’ Vibes In Floral Lehenga, See Adorable Photos

Holi is a festival of colours, sweets and spreading positivity. And it seems Monalisa couldn’t wait as the actress, days before the festival’s arrival, is celebrating the vibe. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Nazar actress shared several photos celebrating the festival of colours on the sets of her new shoot.

In the shared photos, Monalisa embraces the vibrant spirit of Holi with infectious joy. She can be seen wearing a beautiful floral-printed pink lehenga that looks perfect for the festive vibe. With the beautiful maan tika, stud earrings, and bangles, she completed her look. At the same time, the dash of rosy pink makeup, bindi and charismatic smile ignites anticipation for Holi.

Swirling colours and laughter surround her as Monalisa revels in the festive vibe. Adorned in bright hues, her energy shows the lively celebration. Monalisa’s smile radiates the essence of Holi, creating a picture of pure bliss. Her enthusiasm and vibrant spirit add an extra layer of charm to the colourful festivities. And we can’t wait enough for the arrival of Holi. This year, in 2024, Holi will be celebrated on 25th March on Sunday.

So, are you guys excited for Holi? Please share your anticipation in the comments box below.