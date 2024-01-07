Monalisa Follows ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ Trend In New Way, See How

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never fails to capture attention with her social media presence. The actress loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. She is also active in following every trend online, and now she is following the latest trend of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ in her own way. Let’s take a look at how.

Monalisa’s Way Of Following ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ Trend

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa dropped a video featuring herself. She can be seen dancing to the trending song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Fighter. The film has been making waves on the internet since the first announcement. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and others.

Monalisa syncs the same steps from the official music video. While the actress can be seen wearing a tangerine cropped top paired with a grey high waist ripped denim. She left her hair open, and her simple makeup complemented her appearance. Sharing this video, the actress, in her caption, wrote, “Sher Khul Gaye Love it.”

Are you, too, loving the ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ trend, just like Monalisa? Please share your experience in the comments box below.