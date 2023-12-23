Monalisa Gets Candid Posing At Airport In Bodycon Dress, See Photos

With her social media appearance, Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never fails to rule over hearts. The actress, well-known in Bhojpuri cinema, rose to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss in the Hindi entertainment world. However, she keeps her top buzz with her social media presence. This time, the diva shows her candid self in a bodycon dress.

Monalisa’s Candid Photos

Treating her fans this morning, Monalisa drops a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In the images, Monalisa can be seen wearing a mehendi green bodycon dress. She styles her look with golden hoop earrings. Her straight hairstyle, winged eyeliner, rosy makeup, and pink lips complement her appearance.

Sharing these photos, Monalisa, in the caption, wrote, “When you can pose. Anytime, Anywhere !! 🤷‍♀️.” Throughout photos, Monalisa shows her candid self in the striking poses. The way she smiles makes us fall for her. Her bubbly personality and striking moments make us swoon over her magical charm.

Monalisa has been featured in several shows like Bigg Boss, Nazar, etc. The diva enjoys a huge fandom, with 5.6 million followers. The actress keeps her fans engaged with her regular share of updates, photos, and more. At the same time, her stints on-screen have garnered her massive love.

Did you like Monalisa’s candid photos in the latest dump? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.