Monalisa Gets Groovy On ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re,’ See Here

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is one of the most famous actresses in the town. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 10. However, her acting prowess on-screen garnered her massive love. Apart from that, the Nazar actress is an active social media user who keeps up with the trend and entertains her followers with something new and unexpected. Let’s take a look at what is happening today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa drops a video of herself getting high in the retro vibe. In the shared video, Monalisa can be grooving on the retro song ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ sung by the amazing Bappi Lahiri and S Janki from the film Saaheb featuring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

In the video, the Nazar actress can be seen dancing her heart out. With the visuals, it seems Monalisa is enjoying this sudden dance session under the sunny sky. For this chill time, Monalisa wore a printed tank top paired with striped shorts. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail, and her silver shoes completed her vibe. Sharing this video, Monalisa, in her caption, wrote, “The Retro Feeling… #disco #dance #kover.”

