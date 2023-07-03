ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set

The gorgeous Monalisa is known to steal hearts with her stunning personality and style. In her late pictures, she looked like sunshine in a yellow co-ord set; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jul,2023 21:30:57
Monalisa In Yellow Co-ord Set

Monalisa is known for her amazing personality and social media presence. Her acting prowess has earned her a niche in the industry. Working in the business for years, she has evolved beautifully. She is a true lover of fashion and never misses a chance you thrill her fans with her new looks. Once again, the diva turned sunshine with her yellow co-ord set look.

Monalisa In Yellow Co-ord Set

The beauty dropped some new sunshine pictures in yellow drapes. The actress donned a bright yellow ruffle crop top with a deep v-neckline paired with high-waist loose fit pants. She matched her hairband with her outfit, which complemented her look. Her open hairstyle, bold eyes, rosy shine cheeks, and luscious lips added to her beauty.

She captioned her pictures with sunflower emojis. Monalisa turned beautiful with her yellow glam while her striking poses looked irresistibly attractive. In the sunny weather, she posed outdoors in the greenery. In contrast, her classy poses uplifted her overall style. The sunkissed Monalisa undoubtedly spread the charm beautifully. You can opt for this look of Monalisa for your college days or at the office.

Her beauty and style is the reason behind her fame. She has a massive fandom of 5.4 million followers. Her regular photo dump keeps her fans hooked on her.

