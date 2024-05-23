Monalisa Goes Bold In A Blue Co-Ord Set, See Photos!

Monalisa, the queen of hearts, never fails to draw attention wherever she goes with her wonderful flair. She understands how to become the talk of the town, whether she’s wearing a saree or bodycon dress. Monalisa adds a layer of sassiness with her new style in the latest Instagram post in a blue co-ord set as summer heats up. Check out her latest pictures below-

Monalisa’s Blue Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The actress posted pictures on Instagram exhibiting her beach summer style in a blue co-ord set. Fans are left in awe of the gorgeous appearance. The ruffled, deep V-neckline, backless, knot-tied bralette is a fascinating addition to her look. And paired with a high-waisted elastic waistline, flared printed thigh-high slit floor-length skirt. Monalisa’s striking style can captivate her audience.

Monalisa’s Style Appearance-

Monalisa chose an open, soft, wavy hairstyle to highlight her overall appearance and give a hint of sassiness. Her look is completed with pink blushy cheeks, strong pink glossy lips, and accessories to her outfit with golden rings, multi-colored anklets, and paired with a beige hat and pink slippers. Her attractive beauty has captivated us, and we can’t stop staring at her. In the photos, she flaunts her stunning summer look in a cool colored co-ord set and enjoys every moment with a cute smile on her face.

She captioned her post, “Happiness is A Mindset … And I Choose To Embrace it ❤️.”

