Monalisa, the queen of hearts, never fails to draw attention wherever she goes with her wonderful flair. She understands how to become the talk of the town, whether she’s wearing a saree or bodycon dress. Monalisa adds a layer of sassiness with her new style in the latest Instagram post in a blue co-ord set as summer heats up. Check out her latest pictures below-
Monalisa’s Blue Co-Ord Set Appearance-
The actress posted pictures on Instagram exhibiting her beach summer style in a blue co-ord set. Fans are left in awe of the gorgeous appearance. The ruffled, deep V-neckline, backless, knot-tied bralette is a fascinating addition to her look. And paired with a high-waisted elastic waistline, flared printed thigh-high slit floor-length skirt. Monalisa’s striking style can captivate her audience.
Monalisa’s Style Appearance-
Monalisa chose an open, soft, wavy hairstyle to highlight her overall appearance and give a hint of sassiness. Her look is completed with pink blushy cheeks, strong pink glossy lips, and accessories to her outfit with golden rings, multi-colored anklets, and paired with a beige hat and pink slippers. Her attractive beauty has captivated us, and we can’t stop staring at her. In the photos, she flaunts her stunning summer look in a cool colored co-ord set and enjoys every moment with a cute smile on her face.
She captioned her post, “Happiness is A Mindset … And I Choose To Embrace it ❤️.”
