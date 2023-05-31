Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her

One of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment business. Other than acting skills, her regular Instagram share keeps her audience hooked with her. And yet again, the diva in the latest pictures looks gorgeous in a maroon saree. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s New Avatar

In the latest pictures, Monalisa appeared gorgeous in a modern saree style. The diva styled herself in a maroon saree with gold printed dots. She paired the six-yard drape with a butterfly neckline blouse. The saree made her look captivating as she flaunted her midriff.

The long diamond and gold earrings, diamond embellished bangle, and rings accessorized her look. While the shiny attractive eyes, blushed cheeks, bold matte red lips, and beach-wavy hairstyle uplifted her look.

In addition, the diva posed in the royal background from her set of the show Bekaboo. Throughout the pictures, the diva flaunted her charismatic look. She knows how to pull the audience’s attention towards her. Her glamorous look always grabs attention. Undoubtedly you enjoy her style and appearance in every different outfit. This style is perfect for slaying on saree days in college or bachelorette parties. She is a fashion inspiration, whether it is ethnic or modern.

Did you like Monalisa’s new modern desi avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.