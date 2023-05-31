ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is a popular star. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a modern maroon saree. Her style and looks are making fans go crushing.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 14:24:39
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her

One of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment business. Other than acting skills, her regular Instagram share keeps her audience hooked with her. And yet again, the diva in the latest pictures looks gorgeous in a maroon saree. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s New Avatar

In the latest pictures, Monalisa appeared gorgeous in a modern saree style. The diva styled herself in a maroon saree with gold printed dots. She paired the six-yard drape with a butterfly neckline blouse. The saree made her look captivating as she flaunted her midriff.

The long diamond and gold earrings, diamond embellished bangle, and rings accessorized her look. While the shiny attractive eyes, blushed cheeks, bold matte red lips, and beach-wavy hairstyle uplifted her look.

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811608

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811609

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811610

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811611

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811612

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811613

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811614

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her 811615

In addition, the diva posed in the royal background from her set of the show Bekaboo. Throughout the pictures, the diva flaunted her charismatic look. She knows how to pull the audience’s attention towards her. Her glamorous look always grabs attention. Undoubtedly you enjoy her style and appearance in every different outfit. This style is perfect for slaying on saree days in college or bachelorette parties. She is a fashion inspiration, whether it is ethnic or modern.

Did you like Monalisa’s new modern desi avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa sets internet on fire in see-through saree, (bold pics inside)
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa sets internet on fire in see-through saree, (bold pics inside)
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Monalisa Looks Fiery In Yellow Drape; Fans Go Gaga
Monalisa Looks Fiery In Yellow Drape; Fans Go Gaga
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Monalisa Exudes Hotness In Black Gown; Check Out Pics
Monalisa Exudes Hotness In Black Gown; Check Out Pics
Latest Stories
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Read Latest News