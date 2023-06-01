Monalisa Is All Awe For Husband Vikrant Singh, Here's Why

The beautiful Monalisa regularly treats her fans with something unexpected and unique style in her Instagram account. In her latest Instagram pictures, the diva looked beautiful in a simple yet attractive style. But this time, there is someone else who picked her dress. And here, check out what’s the matter.

The Bhojpuri beauty in the latest post styled herself in a maroon chikankari kurta paired with a white pyjama. She accessorized her look with diamond and gold long earrings. The rosy makeup and shine on her face looked gorgeous. The wavy hairstyle always adds to her appearance.

The actress posed throughout her photoshoot, flaunting her curves, smile, and beauty. Her candid pictures were just wow. In the caption, she revealed that the kurta she is wearing is picked by her hubby who is not just a best hubby and actor but also has a good choice. “Apart From Being The Best Hubby And The Best Actor and an amazing human being i know… he has a good choice as well… #shopping #forwifey Any guesses Who??”

The diva asked whose choice it was. Undoubtedly we get it in go as she has already shared hints in the caption that it’s none other than her husband, Vikrant Singh. The duo often shares adorable moments with each other and celebrates togetherness.

