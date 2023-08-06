ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Is High On 'Kaavaalaa' Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga

Monalisa is a Bhojpuri queen, the diva in her latest Instagram dump, and is grooving on the Kaavaalaa trend in a hot pink lehenga. Check out her stunning look in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 22:35:39
Monalisa Is High On 'Kaavaalaa' Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga 840978

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never fails to impress with her glamour and fashion. With her sensual looks, she has managed to make hearts flutter. Today is high on the ‘Kaavaalaa’ trend and grooving on hot pink lehenga.

Monalisa’s Hot Pink Avatar

In the shared video, Monalisa wore a sparkling hot pink lehenga with a stones-embedded sleeveless blouse with a matching skirt and dupatta. She adds sophistication with her rosy makeup with pink eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. Her open curls hairstyle uplifted her glam. She accessorized her look diamond choker and stud earrings.

Monalisa getting high on the item song ‘Kaavaalaa’ trend in the video. She flaunted her ‘thumkas’ and made fans swoon. The ‘Gulabi’ glow and lights, camera, and action turn out perfect.

Check out the video below in the article:-

The actress beautifully graced her hit pink avatar throughout the video, grooving on the latest trend. Monalisa is never behind in following the latest trend and rules over the audience’s heart. And yet again, she proved her presence.

Kaavaalaa is the item number featuring our very favorite and stunning Tamannaah Bhatia from the South film Jailer. The Hindi version of the song Tu Aa Dilbara has also been released for the Hindi audience.

Did you like Monalisa’s trending reel on Kaavaalaa? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

