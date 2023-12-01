Monalisa Is Power ‘Patakha’ In Shimmery Top And Short, Flaunts Crazy Moves

The queen of hearts, Monalisa, is a constant attraction in news headlines. The diva in her latest dump shows her ‘Patakha’ avatar in an all-shimmery top and shorts. Let’s have a look below.

The Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is known to slay her fashion wherever she goes. And in the latest, the diva showcases her ‘Patakha’ vibes. Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa drops a video of herself from her live performance at an event. For her performance, the actress wore a shimmery black top with a jaw-dropping slip pattern and plunging neckline. She pairs her look with matching silver shimmery shorts.

In the backless dress, Monalisa increases sensuousness. With the sleek high ponytail, bold smokey eyes, and bold red lips, she looks ‘Patakha.’ With the thigh-high boots, she completed her glam.

Throughout the video, Monalisa seems very enthusiastic to perform on stage. The actress shared this video with a background song, ‘Time Traveller’ by M.I.A. The video starts with Monalisa leaving the hotel and going to the event location. She dances behind the stage before her performance, and lastly, she makes fans go crazy with her moves on stage.

Monalisa rose to fame with Bigg Boss and then garnered love for her performance in the Nazar show.

