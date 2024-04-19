Monalisa Looks Breathtakingly Hot In Red Monokini, See Photos

Monalisa, the queen of hearts, never ceases to capture attention wherever she goes with her exquisite style file. From rocking a saree look to grabbing attention in bodycon, she knows how to become the talk of the town. As summer is heating the temperature, Monalisa adds a layer of hotness with her new look in the latest Instagram dump.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo showcasing her style in a red monokini. The deep plunge neckline looks attractive, making fans’ jaws drop on the floor. The tie-knot pattern adds an interesting touch. With her bold style, Monalisa knows how to leave her fans mesmerized.

To add an extra touch of sensuality, Monalisa opted for an open hairstyle that flaunts her overall appearance. The winged eyeliner, red cheeks, bold red lips, and golden earrings complement her glam. With her hot look, she has left us spellbound, and one can’t stop looking at her.

Monalisa is a heartthrob of Bhojpuri Entertainment. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss and soon became renowned in the Hindi television world with her stint in Nazar, etc. She enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram, with 5.7 million followers.

Did you like Monalisa’s hot look in new photos? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.