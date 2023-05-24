Monalisa Looks Fiery In Yellow Drape; Fans Go Gaga

Monalisa is a heartthrob beauty of the Bhojpuri industry. She rules millions of hearts. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is soaring the temperature in a yellow outfit. Let's check out.

Monalisa loves to keep her fans updated by regularly sharing pictures and videos. And yet again, the diva shared a stunning set of images in bright and cheerful shades. Read more to find out.

In the latest pictures below, Monalisa wore a dark yellow saree and a strapless corset blouse. She styled her modern saree with matching yellow diamond accessories. Her long open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and rosy makeup added to her firey glam.

The beauty flaunted her sassy and sultry avatar throughout the photos. Sometimes she emphasized her curves, while at times, she made one stare at her charismatic looks. Monalisa knows to captivate fans with her style, just as she did in this picture.

Mesmerized with the new firey look, fans reacted to her pictures. A user wrote, “Wow, beautiful looks shining beauty in

yellow saree.” The other said, “Piyar Farak Wali.” “Ufff😍🔥🔥,” commented the third. While many others expressed their emotions via emoticons.

Monalisa’s Work

The actress prominently works in Bhojpuri cinema. However, she became famous after appearing in Bigg Boss, the most controversial reality show. In addition, she impacted the industry with her role in the show Nazar. At present, she is working in Bekaboo.

