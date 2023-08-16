Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here

Monalisa, the stunning diva in the Bhojpuri and Hindi entertainment world, never leaves a chance to make hearts flutter with her sensuality. Yet again, the diva is raising the sensuality bar in a bodycon dress and eye-catching makeup. Let’s take a sneak peek.

Monalisa’s Jaw-Dropping Looks In Black Bodycon

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monalisa shared a stunning set of pictures in black bodycon. She wore a low-neckline black bodycon slip dress. The body-hugging outfit made her look jaw-dropping. Her charm and class in the ensemble are irresistible.

But wait, there is more! Monalisa adds a pinch of glamour with the eye-catching pink-plastic eye shadow. Her blushed cheeks, nude lips, gold hoop earrings, and straight-open hairstyle rounded her edgy avatar. A pair of contrasting beige block heels elevated her glam.

Monalisa knows to carry every avatar with elegance and sensuality. In the striking camera angles and her poses, the diva treated her fans with a delightful view of herself in the black fit. She aced her sizzling avatar in the black bodycon.

The actress rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. She became a household name in her role as the antagonist in Nazar. Last, she was seen in the show Bekaboo.

Did you like Monalisa’s trendy jaw-dropping avatar in the black dress? Please drop your views in the comments box.