ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here!

Monalisa is a renowned name in the Bhojpuri industry. Check out her latest pictures on Instagram flaunting her magical glam in a pink saree; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 22:05:33
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833171

Monalisa is one of the stylish and sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. She is known to set the internet on fire with her stunning looks and moves. With her hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself. She has evolved over the years. Once again, the beauty is winning hearts with her new avatar in saree. Let’s check it out.

Monalisa In Pink Saree

The diva shared a new look in a saree that ablaze the internet. In the below pictures, she wore a pink saree with gold embellishments paired with a contrasting yellow blouse with a low neckline. The layered earrings and bangles accessorized her look. While her dramatic, bold eyes, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and big red bindi. She left her hair open and made her appearance stunning.

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833162

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833163

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833164

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833165

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833166

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833167

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833168

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833169

Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833170

The actress shared her pictures with a caption with a red heart and a rainbow. She exuded 90s glam throughout her pictures. At the same time, she played with her look in striking poses. Also, the way she posed in the pictures made her look like a queen owning and ruling her empire. You can style yourself like Monalisa for theme parties, events, and other places.

Undoubtedly, Monalisa’s new look is intimidating. Did you like her 90s look? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824011
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Auto Draft 823321
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821657
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Monalisa's Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch 820345
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence? 818852
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics 817174
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Latest Stories
Auto Draft 833229
Armaan Kohli given ultimatum by Bombay HC, to pay 50 lakhs to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa or face jail
Mission Impossible Gets Sillier But Slicker With Every Segment 833216
Mission Impossible Gets Sillier But Slicker With Every Segment
Iconic Hindi classics 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' and 'Mili' to be remade, say reports 833200
Iconic Hindi classics ‘Koshish,’ ‘Bawarchi,’ and ‘Mili’ to be remade, say reports
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon
Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read 833183
Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read
Read Latest News