Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here!

Monalisa is one of the stylish and sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. She is known to set the internet on fire with her stunning looks and moves. With her hard work and talent, she has earned a name for herself. She has evolved over the years. Once again, the beauty is winning hearts with her new avatar in saree. Let’s check it out.

Monalisa In Pink Saree

The diva shared a new look in a saree that ablaze the internet. In the below pictures, she wore a pink saree with gold embellishments paired with a contrasting yellow blouse with a low neckline. The layered earrings and bangles accessorized her look. While her dramatic, bold eyes, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and big red bindi. She left her hair open and made her appearance stunning.

The actress shared her pictures with a caption with a red heart and a rainbow. She exuded 90s glam throughout her pictures. At the same time, she played with her look in striking poses. Also, the way she posed in the pictures made her look like a queen owning and ruling her empire. You can style yourself like Monalisa for theme parties, events, and other places.

Undoubtedly, Monalisa's new look is intimidating.