Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family

The Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is known to captivate her fans with her style. Yet again, the diva is flaunting her magical saree avatar in the latest pictures. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 22:25:54
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840894

Monalisa, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema and a renowned face in Hindi entertainment, has carved her niche in the business with her hard work and dedication. She has impressed her fans through her Bhojpuri music videos and her performance in the fictional show Nazar and Bigg Boss. Today, her magical avatar in the saree is grabbing our attention.

Monalisa’s Magical Saree Look In Latest Pictures.

In the latest pictures, the actress wore a green chundari chap saree paired with a matching blouse. She styled her look with a gold necklace and earrings. Her open hairstyle and beautiful bold eyes, and matte lipstick rounded her appearance. She posed with her sisters, who also styled themselves in green saree.

Monalisa posed with the baby boy. In her caption, she mentioned that the baby boy is posing with all the girl gang, and she is with the lovely sisters. The actress is currently enjoying family time in her hometown. The adorable pictures with her family are worth watching. All the ladies embraced their ethnicity in the green saree throughout the pictures.

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840887

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840888

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840889

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840890

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840891

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840892

Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840893

Undoubtedly, Monalisa won hearts with her magical looks in the green chundari saree. Her simplicity has always won hearts. Her regular shares keep her viewers engaged with her.

Did you like Monalisa’s new saree glam in the latest pictures? Please tell us in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

