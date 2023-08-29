Monalisa Looks Preppy In Tangerine Co-ords With Gold Accessories

The Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is here to get us all mesmerized by her beauty and preppy style in the latest Instagram photo dump. Known to raise the sensuality bar with her fashion choices, Monalisa, this time, is embracing her feel-good vibes in tangerine co-ords. With her trendy style, the diva looks all cool.

Monalisa’a Preppy Style In Co-ords

In the shared pictures on Monalisa’s Instagram story, the diva donned a three-piece co-ords including a tangerine body hugging bodice, sweat pants, and a beige cardigan jacket. In the vibrant shade, she exudes an electric charm.

But wait, there is more! She adds a pinch of lavish-ness with layers of gold chain on her neck. Her high ponytail with flying flicks elevates her enchanting appearance. She adorns her stunning preppy style with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. In contrast, the gold sneakers rounded her sparkling style.

The actress shared these BTS pictures from her shoot. In the series of pictures, Monalisa posed in her quirky shades. In contrast, the grand catch of this look was her beautiful smile that complemented her luxurious style.

Undoubtedly, Monalisa’s stunning style statement never fails to captivate her fans. And this tangerine co-ords is just another example. You can steal this look from the diva to slay your casual days in a bright hue.

Did you like Monalisa’s new trendy tangerine co-ords? Please share your views in the comments.