Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat

The mesmerising Monalisa has always amazed the audience with her sensual looks constantly. And in the latest post, the diva donned a saree, witness her new bold avatar in the article below

Bhojpuri star Monalisa is a constant interest in news headlines. Her glamorous look and performances on screen have made the audience drool over her looks. Her gorgeousness has ruled over the hearts of million. And yet again, the diva in her latest Instagram post looks fiery in a saree. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s New Avatar

Nazar actress took to her Instagram account and shared some stunning glimpses of herself in the latest post. The below pictures feature Monalisa in a black and red plain saree paired with a low neckline black backless blouse. She styled her look with long oxidised jhumkas, bold eye makeup, red lips, and an open wavy hairstyle elevated her look.

Throughout the pictures, Monalisa posed for the pictures flaunting her sensual glam in the saree. She captioned her post, “Which Mood 🥰…. Some Randoms and Poses …” The second wrote, “Which Mood 🥰…. Some Randoms and Poses …” The third person said, “Oh wow 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ hot and beautiful.”

Monalisa has worked in shows like Bigg Boss, Nazar and many others.

