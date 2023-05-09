ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat

The mesmerising Monalisa has always amazed the audience with her sensual looks constantly. And in the latest post, the diva donned a saree, witness her new bold avatar in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 20:50:44
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat

Bhojpuri star Monalisa is a constant interest in news headlines. Her glamorous look and performances on screen have made the audience drool over her looks. Her gorgeousness has ruled over the hearts of million. And yet again, the diva in her latest Instagram post looks fiery in a saree. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s New Avatar

Nazar actress took to her Instagram account and shared some stunning glimpses of herself in the latest post. The below pictures feature Monalisa in a black and red plain saree paired with a low neckline black backless blouse. She styled her look with long oxidised jhumkas, bold eye makeup, red lips, and an open wavy hairstyle elevated her look.

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805519

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805520

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805521

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805522

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805523

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805524

Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat 805525

Throughout the pictures, Monalisa posed for the pictures flaunting her sensual glam in the saree. She captioned her post, “Which Mood 🥰…. Some Randoms and Poses …” The second wrote, “Which Mood 🥰…. Some Randoms and Poses …” The third person said, “Oh wow 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ hot and beautiful.”

Monalisa has worked in shows like Bigg Boss, Nazar and many others.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Rakul Preet Singh is 'picture perfect' model, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa appreciate
Rakul Preet Singh is 'picture perfect' model, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa appreciate
Monalisa looks resplendent in embellished orange saree, fans can’t stop crushing
Monalisa looks resplendent in embellished orange saree, fans can’t stop crushing
Ethnic Beauty Monalisa’s Glamorous Look In Golden And Wine Lehenga Set Will Make You Go Wow
Ethnic Beauty Monalisa’s Glamorous Look In Golden And Wine Lehenga Set Will Make You Go Wow
Monalisa and Jasmin Bhasin's 'picture perfect' moment
Monalisa and Jasmin Bhasin's 'picture perfect' moment
Latest Stories
"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled
"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Malayalam Producer Sandra Thomas Spills Beans On Drug Abuse In The Industry
Malayalam Producer Sandra Thomas Spills Beans On Drug Abuse In The Industry
London Dairies: Amruta Khanvilkar Blushes In Black And White, See Pics
London Dairies: Amruta Khanvilkar Blushes In Black And White, See Pics
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics)
Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics)
Read Latest News