Monalisa Looks Sizzling In Satin Gown, Vikrant Singh Feels Love

The gorgeous Monalisa has amazed her fans with her style. In her latest Instagram pictures, she donned a pink gown while her husband fell in love after watching her in this look

One of the stunning actresses in the Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema has won hearts with her style. She is a constant interest in news headlines. Once again, the diva looked captivating in her new avatar. Read further and check out.

Monalisa’s Sizzling Look

The Bhojpuri beauty took to Instagram and shared some sizzling pictures on her profile. In the below pictures, she donned a pink satin gown with a low neckline and puffy netted sleeves. Her matching pink lips, blushes, and eye makeup exuded a vintage look. In contrast, her open wavy hairstyle rounded her style.

Monalisa ensured no one could resist her gorgeousness in these pictures with her striking poses. Throughout her pictures, one thing that caught her attention was her different expressions. She captioned, “Have You Told You Lately That You Love You?”

On the other hand, reacting to her stunning picture, her husband Vikrant Singh couldn’t resist loving her more. He dropped a pink heart emoji in the comments.

Monalisa’s Work

Bigg Boss 10 contestant is a regular interest in news headlines. She started her journey in Bhojpuri cinema. However, rose to fame with her participation in the most controversial celebrity show. Later she has featured in the fiction daily soap Nazar. She also participated in Smart Jodi.

So folks, did you like Monalisa's new avatar in pink? Undoubtedly yes! And why not when she is so stunning?