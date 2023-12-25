Monalisa Looks Typical Indian Nari In Red Silk Saree, Take A Look

The queen of Hearts, Monalisa, never fails to up her glam in every outfit. She has a knack for carrying out different styles, from bossy pantsuits to bold bikinis to beautiful sarees, with her effortless grace and charm. However, this time, the diva is spreading her elegance in a typical Indian woman’s avatar.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, Monalisa dropped photos from the Award function last night. The diva turned herself into a typical Indian woman wearing a traditional saree. The Bengali beauty wore a bold red silk saree from Nalli Silks clothing brand. The six-yard saree features golden details around the half part of the saree with asymmetrical patterns around the edges. She pairs the saree with a three-fourth sleeves v-neckline and beautiful gold embellishments.

Styling her look like a typical Indian woman, Monalisa opts for simple golden earrings and a statement golden necklace with matching bangles. Her hair, tied in a low bun and decorated with gajra, gives her the typical Indian look. Adding to the desi charm, Monalisa accentuates her eyes with bold eyeliner and kajal. The rosy cheeks and glossy red lips complement her appearance. Lastly, with the red bindi, she completes her desi charm.

Did you like Monalisa’s typical Indian woman look? Drop your views in the comments box.