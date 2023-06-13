Monalisa Makes Jaws Drop In Black Mini Dress; See Pics

Bhojpuri star Monalisa is not just famous for her acting skills, but she is also a social media sensation. Her online fans wait for her to share an update about her life. The actress dropped a new set of pictures in her unseen sultry looks in black. It is a must-see for her die-hard fans. Let’s check it out.

The actress in the below pictures looked tempting in a black mini-dress. The low neckline and mini style increased the hotness level. Her beautiful black eyes, rosy blushed cheeks, and glossy looks with curly hairstyle uplifted her glam. Throughout her photos, she looked stunning.

In addition, she made sure to flaunt her sassy and sultry looks in different poses. At times she emphasized her toned legs, while at times, she posed, defining her figure. Monalisa is known to captivate her fans just with her looks. She captivates her fans.

The actress has worked in Hindi shows like Bigg Boss, Nazar, and Nazar 2 and currently working in the Colors show Bekaboo. Also, she has massive fandom with 5.3 million followers on her profile. Her regular share keeps her fans engaged with her.

Monalisa rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss. She also got married to Vikrant Singh inside the house. And now she is a renowned name in the town.

What’s your reaction to this new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.