Monalisa Raises Hotness In Crop Top And Checkered Mini Skirt, See Photos

In the fashion world, Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is renowned for her dedication to fashion. With her every look, she brings something new and surprises her fans; from ethereal sarees to stunning bodycon, she has the knack to carry every look to perfection. Yet again, the Nazar actress redefines the trend of tops and skirts in her bold crop top and mini skirt. Let’s dive into her full look.

Monalisa goes bold in the latest Instagram photographs, donning a tangerine crop top with a sleeveless pattern and low neckline. She paired the vibrant bodice with a chic brown checkered pleated mini skirt. With her skirt and top style, the actress effortlessly blends vintage fashion with trends. Rocking her vibe in this cute outfit, Monalisa flaunted her jaw-dropping curves, making us fall for her.

Monalisa continues to rock her look with the golden sparkling hoop earrings. The actress left her hair open, playing with her casual look. Her winged eyeliner with blue eyeshadow looks captivating. With minimal makeup and pink lips, the actress perfectly sealed her appearance.

Kudos to the cameraman who captured the Nazar actress in the perfect shots, showcasing her boldness as she strikes sensuous poses. Getting candid on the sofa, Monalisa’s hotness in the mini skirt has made fans swoon.

Did you like Monalisa’s crop top and mini skirt boldness? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.