Monalisa Raises Sensuousness With Her Soft Dance Moves, Watch

Monalisa, the sensational Bhojpuri beauty, never fails to raise the hotness bar with her social media presence. Whether sharing new photos in sarees or posing for a photo shoot in a body-hugging dress, she makes headlines every time she shares a new post on her Instagram handle. However, today, she is raising sensuousness with her soft dance moves on vintage music.

Treating her fans this weekend, the Nazar actress dropped a new video on her Instagram showcasing her new avatar. In the video, the actress can be seen grooving on the vintage song ‘Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin’. This melodious, quirky song is from the nineties film Jawani Dewani featuring Jaya Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor. In comparison, this song is sung by the legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

In the video, Monalisa walks towards the end of the terrace and sensuously moves her body, making us fall for her charisma. She can be seen donning a casual, monotone look in a cropped top and joggers. Her open hairstyle with matching lipstick and minimal makeup completes her glam. And she captioned her post, “Kyuki Intezar Ka Fal Meetha Hota Hai Na.”

