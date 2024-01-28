Monalisa Recreates ‘Fighter’ Vibes In Green Denim Jumpsuit, See How

The Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never misses a chance to capture attention with her active social media presence. The diva loves to follow every trend and entertain her audience in every way possible. However, today, she is not flaunting her ‘thumkas’ in the Fighter song, but she did something different, and that’s recreating ‘Fighter’ vibes in a green denim jumpsuit.

The Nazar actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped new photos following the ‘Fighter’ trend. The actress donned a rusted green denim jumpsuit featuring a low neckline accentuating her jaw-dropping figure. She keeps it simple with rosy cheeks, bold eyeliner, and nude pink lips. However, the white pearl earrings look wow. She left her hair open, creating mesmerizing visuals. And we must agree this green jumpsuit resembles the outfit of Air Force Officers in the movie ‘Fighter.’ Throughout the snaps, Monalisa shows her avatar in the striking moments.

The ‘Fighter’ is directed by the well-known Siddharth Anand after giving two major hits, Pathaan and Jawan. The film was released on 25th January 2024. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Sanjida Shaikh and others. The film received positive reactions from the critics and audience, and it is performing well at the box office.

