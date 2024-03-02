Monalisa Redefines Retro Polka Dots Fashion With Trendy Floral Saree, See How

The stunning Monalisa never ceases to impress with her desi glam. Once again, in her latest photographs, the diva takes the fashion scene to new heights, embracing her look in a timeless saree. At the same time, she redefined the retro polka dots fashion, merging with a floral saree. And if you wonder how she did that, check it yourself in the photos.

The Nazar actress redefines retro polka dot fashion with her new trendy avatar. She pairs the white retro red polka dots blouse with a white floral printed saree. The ruffle sleeves of the blouse recall the good old days, while the low neckline raises sensuousness. In contrast, the plain white saree with red threadwork border and floral prints looks nothing short of dreamy allure.

Monalisa continues to ace her desi charm with her bold and minimal makeup. She adorns her look with beautiful golden embellished jhumkas that complement her outfit. To create a mesmerizing vision, she left her tresses open in a messy situation. Taking it all on the side, Monalisa looks oh-so-breathtaking with her open hairstyle. She looks stunning with a dash of eye makeup and bold red lips. The small details like a golden ring, red nail paint, and golden bangles sealed her look to perfection. With her every picture, Monalisa epitomizes sensuality, allure, and sophistication.

Are you, too, loving Monalisa’s new blend of retro fashion with the trend? Please comment your opinion in the comments section below.