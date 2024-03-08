Monalisa Rocks Denim-on-denim Look With Cute Pink Top, See How

Monalisa, the sensation of the Bhojpuri industry, never ceases to impress with her fashion choices. Whether in ethereal sarees or stunning bodycon dresses, she has the ability to pull every look to perfection. However, it’s her confidence and attitude that make her rock her every avatar with grace and charm. In her latest dump, the actress redefines denim-on-denim style.

In the photos shared on the Instagram story, Monalisa wears a cute pink crop top underneath a funky blue denim jacket and matching blue high-waist denim jeans. With the denim-on-denim appearance, the Nazar actress looks super cool, serving vacation vibes. However, the cute pink top gives her a captivating appearance.

Keeping it simple, Monalisa ditched accessories and makeup, flaunting her real skin and inspiring her fans. With the open hairstyle, she looks bubbly. With the hot pink flats, she completes her overall appearance. Posing on the streets of the city, the Bhojpuri actress showcases her swag like a queen. What caught our attention was her free-spirited soul to live life to the fullest. Her energy and positivity are the key that makes her unique and stand out in the crowd. Monalisa never fails to capture attention with her quirkiness and bubbly personality.

Did you like Monalisa’s denim-on-denim avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.