Monalisa Set Hearts Aglow In A Mustard Yellow And Gold Saree, See Pics!

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri industry sensation, continues to stun with her outfit choices. She can pull off any look, whether it’s a beautiful saree or a breathtaking gown. Her confidence and attitude, on the other hand, enable her to rock any avatar with grace and charm. Monalisa’s Western clothing line exemplifies her artistic style via vivid patterns and timeless shapes. She also posted a photo series of herself wearing a pink and gold saree. Consider the following:

Monalisa’s Mustard Yellow And Gold Saree-

Monalisa looks radiant in her mustard yellow and gold saree adorned with big gold dots. The saree adds a touch of sophistication and glamour to Monalisa’s look. The contrast of the orange with gold brocade and red and silver lace border work blouse complements the saree beautifully, creating a striking visual impact that captures attention.

Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted curly open hairstyle, adding to the overall allure of her appearance. For makeup, Monalisa chose warm tones to complement the color palette of her outfit, focusing on glowing skin, soft shimmery eyeshadow, and a bold red lip color that complements the vibrancy of her ensemble. Monalisa opted for traditional jewelry pieces to complement her ensemble with a gold choker, earrings, bangles, rings, and a red bindi that enhanced her overall look.

Did you like Monalisa’s saree look? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.