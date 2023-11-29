Monalisa sets internet ablaze with her saucy look in deep neck crop top and red mini skirt

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa set temperatures soaring as she dazzled in a deep-neck black ruffled crop top paired with a chic red mini skirt. The actress, known for her versatile roles in Hindi television and Bhojpuri films, showcased her impeccable fashion sense. Completing the look with a sleek straight hairdo, well-defined eyebrows, winged eyes, bold red lips, and black nail color, Monalisa posed like royalty, leaving fans in awe.

Monalisa, aka Antara Biswas is truly a stunner

Renowned by her stage name Monalisa, Antara Biswas has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, having worked across various Indian languages. From Hindi television to Bhojpuri cinema, and appearances in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, Monalisa’s versatility knows no bounds. The actress, who gained widespread recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss 10 in 2016, continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen presence.

Iconic Roles: Monalisa’s journey from Nazar to Bhojpuri Blockbusters

Monalisa, best known for portraying the enigmatic Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s supernatural drama series, “Nazar,” has become a household name. Her on-screen charisma and diverse talent have earned her accolades in various regional film industries. With each project, Monalisa redefines her craft, making her a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment landscape.

We have also seen in the Bengali series “Dupur Thakurpo”