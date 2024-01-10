Monalisa turns all shimmer in lilac sequinned saree and bold blouse design

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri sensation, just cranked up the glam in a purple sequinned saree paired with a designer black glitter blouse, and we’re all collectively catching our breath! This ensemble is basically a shimmering dream come true, making us wonder if she brought the stars down to play dress-up. The saree, adorned with mini pearls, is like a work of art that just happens to be draped around her.

Let’s talk hair – Monalisa’s luscious wavy locks are doing a salsa of their own, stealing the spotlight like they’re on a mission. The caption should have been “Caught The Light… and Caught Everyone’s Attention!”

And can we please take a moment for the makeup magic? Dewy soft perfection that’s basically making us all want to throw our entire makeup kits into the nearest black hole. Sleek eyebrows? Check. Winged eyes that could cut through glass? Double check. Lilac-tinted eyeshadow and lips that are practically serenading the color purple? Triple check!

Take a quick look at the photos:

But wait, there’s bling! Monalisa threw on a sleek diamond neckpiece, a gorgeous bangle that’s probably brighter than our future, and a show-stealing ring on her finger that’s basically saying, “I’m here to party, and so is my jewelry!” She didn’t just catch the light; she stole the entire spotlight, and we’re here for it!