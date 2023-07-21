ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress

Monalisa is a famous Bhojpuri actress. Today the diva turned Barbie in her new Instagram pictures. Let's check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 19:00:39
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835761

Monalisa always impresses with her dressing and style. She has a unique taste in fashion and often flaunts her style on her social media handles. Whether to style in gorgeous ethnic or classic western, she carries her look with elegance and class. In her latest Instagram pictures, she turned Barbie in a red dress.

Monalisa Turns Barbie In New Pictures

The diva shared her new Barbie look on her Instagram profile. She wore a sparkling shimmery dress with a frock-style skirt. She ditched accessories to let her dress shine more. Her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, red lips, and minimal makeup rounded her appearance.

Monalisa shared these pictures with the caption, “The Red #Barbie Feeling (red hearts)… All.” The actress posed in her Barbie look in cute poses. She flaunted her gorgeousness throughout the pictures and captivated her fans.

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835752

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835753

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835754

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835755

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835756

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835757

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835758

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835759

Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835760

Work Front

The actress rose to fame by participating in Bigg Boss. Later her performance in the Nazar serial gathered her major attention. At present, she is working on the show Bekaboo. At the same time, her social media presence keeps her in buzz.

Monalisa is known for her stage. Her real name is Antara Biswas. She has majorly worked in Bhojpuri cinema. She has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

Did you like Monalisa’s Barbie look? Please share your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835117
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa revs up quintessential ‘pool’ fashion in hot pink bikini, see pics 834011
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa revs up quintessential ‘pool’ fashion in hot pink bikini, see pics
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833171
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here!
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824011
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Auto Draft 823321
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821657
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Latest Stories
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details 835868
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released, calling it "It's incredible" 835861
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been released, calling it “It’s incredible”
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted! 835859
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted!
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon Prime 835841
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy 835812
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 
Read Latest News