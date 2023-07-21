Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress

Monalisa always impresses with her dressing and style. She has a unique taste in fashion and often flaunts her style on her social media handles. Whether to style in gorgeous ethnic or classic western, she carries her look with elegance and class. In her latest Instagram pictures, she turned Barbie in a red dress.

Monalisa Turns Barbie In New Pictures

The diva shared her new Barbie look on her Instagram profile. She wore a sparkling shimmery dress with a frock-style skirt. She ditched accessories to let her dress shine more. Her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, red lips, and minimal makeup rounded her appearance.

Monalisa shared these pictures with the caption, “The Red #Barbie Feeling (red hearts)… All.” The actress posed in her Barbie look in cute poses. She flaunted her gorgeousness throughout the pictures and captivated her fans.

Work Front

The actress rose to fame by participating in Bigg Boss. Later her performance in the Nazar serial gathered her major attention. At present, she is working on the show Bekaboo. At the same time, her social media presence keeps her in buzz.

Monalisa is known for her stage. Her real name is Antara Biswas. She has majorly worked in Bhojpuri cinema. She has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

