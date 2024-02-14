Monalisa Turns Pool Baby In Red Hot Monokini, Watch

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa never misses a chance to make her fans fall in love with her. The actress radiates confidence with her bold and stylish bikini choices. And her sizzling hotness is accentuated by a blend of glamour and grace, showcasing a variety of flattering styles. From vibrant prints to classic cuts, Monalisa’s bikini wardrobe reflects her flair for fashion. And the latest Instagram collection is the red Monokini.

On Tuesday morning, Monalisa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself as she turned a pool baby into a red monokini. The plunging neckline and body-hugging pattern accentuate her curves and boldness. With the golden hoops, she looks too hot to handle. Decked in red, Monalisa wows with her sexy vibe that we can’t say no to.

The Nazar actress takes a dip in pool water and comes out flipping her hair like the typical Bollywood scene, raising the hotness bar. Like a mermaid, she was swimming and making her fans fall for her charm. As she comes out of the pool, Monalisa effortlessly emphasizes her sizzling red-hot look that has left us spellbound. She recreated Deepika Padukone’s golden bikini look in her red hot look and grooved to ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from the recently released Fighter.

