ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)

Monalisa has a unique taste in fashion. She loves to slay with her every look, just like her new sexy style in the satin slip dress in her Instagram pictures. Check it out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 20:00:45
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835117

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa has regularly captivated her fans with her gorgeousness. Her exquisite fashion sense makes her one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, functions, and other places. Today the diva is stealing the show with her sexy style in the latest Instagram dump. Read more.

Monalisa’s Sexy Style In Satin Silk

In the latest shared pictures, Nazar fame wore a light pink satin slip bodycon gown. The thigh-high detailing defined her sexy thighs. She styled her appearance in minimal makeup with blushed cheeks, beautiful winged eyeliner, and pink lips. Her sleek ponytail, shimmery heels, and feathery earrings rounded her appearance.

Monalisa appeared in this sexy avatar for a Bhojpuri award function on the red carpet. She posed strikingly for the media in her sultry style. She captioned her post, “Every Girl, Without Fail, Loves To Look At A Sexy Picture Of Herself….”

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835109

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835110

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835111

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835112

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835113

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835114

Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835115

Well, the actress is true. Every girl wants to look their best and slay with their glam, just like Monalisa in her new avatar. She rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss. Later her performance in Nazar was praised. Currently, she is portraying a key role in the TV show Bekaboo.

Did you like Monalisa’s new glam in a satin slip dress? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa revs up quintessential ‘pool’ fashion in hot pink bikini, see pics 834011
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa revs up quintessential ‘pool’ fashion in hot pink bikini, see pics
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833171
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here!
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics 824011
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Auto Draft 823321
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821657
Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara
Monalisa's Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch 820345
Monalisa’s Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch
Latest Stories
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
"I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion," Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 835256
“I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion,” Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha face 1 year of jail in Chiranjeevi blood bank case, deets inside 835221
Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha face 1 year of jail in Chiranjeevi blood bank case, deets inside
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Trail of Assassin 835225
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin
The Kashmir Files Unreported: Pallavi Joshi's OTT original to Unmask the Hidden Chapters of Kashmiri Pandit Exile in its original form! 835228
The Kashmir Files Unreported: Pallavi Joshi’s OTT original to Unmask the Hidden Chapters of Kashmiri Pandit Exile in its original form!
Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on father Ravindra Mahajani's demise, saying 'We knew him better than any of you' 835222
Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on father Ravindra Mahajani’s demise, saying ‘We knew him better than any of you’
Read Latest News