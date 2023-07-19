Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa has regularly captivated her fans with her gorgeousness. Her exquisite fashion sense makes her one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, functions, and other places. Today the diva is stealing the show with her sexy style in the latest Instagram dump. Read more.

Monalisa’s Sexy Style In Satin Silk

In the latest shared pictures, Nazar fame wore a light pink satin slip bodycon gown. The thigh-high detailing defined her sexy thighs. She styled her appearance in minimal makeup with blushed cheeks, beautiful winged eyeliner, and pink lips. Her sleek ponytail, shimmery heels, and feathery earrings rounded her appearance.

Monalisa appeared in this sexy avatar for a Bhojpuri award function on the red carpet. She posed strikingly for the media in her sultry style. She captioned her post, “Every Girl, Without Fail, Loves To Look At A Sexy Picture Of Herself….”

Well, the actress is true. Every girl wants to look their best and slay with their glam, just like Monalisa in her new avatar. She rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss. Later her performance in Nazar was praised. Currently, she is portraying a key role in the TV show Bekaboo.

Did you like Monalisa’s new glam in a satin slip dress? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.