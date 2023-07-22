ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat

Monalisa is a famous Bhojpuri actress. Her latest sparkling look is grabbing attention in a shimmery blouse and skirt. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 20:15:43
Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is a renowned actress in the entertainment world. With her acting prowess and versatility, she rules over millions of hearts. Other than her on-screen appearances, her unique fashion sense keeps her buzz. She loves to style in everything, whether ethnic or western. Today she chose an indo-western style in her latest Instagram dump.

Monalisa’s Sparkling Look In Blouse And Skirt

The actress shared new pictures in her latest post. She wore a peach pink shimmery sleeveless blouse paired with a matching long skirt. A pair of long stone and diamond embellished earrings and diamond bracelets and rings rounded her look. While her puffy hairstyle secured with a pin, smokey eye makeup, and glossy lips rounded her style.

Monalisa, in the picture, posed on the lavishly printed carpet. She posed in the picture, flaunting her fit figure. She turned moody in the pictures and flaunted her style throughout the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank You #colombo #srilanka for an amazing 🤩 Friendship Night … Thank You For All The Love ❤️… Loved Performing…”

Monalisa has worked in shows like Bigg Boss and Nazar. At present, she is working in Bekaboo. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss, where she tied the knot with her husband, Vikrant Singh.

Did you like Monalisa’s new sparkling avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer.

